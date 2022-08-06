BBC Sport Africa TV: Abdou Diallo, Son of Senegal

Footballer Abdou Diallo helped Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time this year.

The 26-year-old Paris Saint-Germain centre-back was born in France but made his international debut for the Teranga Lions in March last year.

Following his decision to switch international allegiances, BBC Sport Africa's Babacar Diarra delves deeper into the footballing journey of Diallo, who also faces some surprisingly tough questions about his personal life from young fans in Dakar.