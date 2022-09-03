What's life like for a professional tennis player if they are not a well-known ace on the elite circuit?

BBC Sport Africa spends time on tour with Algeria's Innes Ibbou as she reveals some of the issues faced by players ranked outside the world's top 500 - and why she is standing up for their rights and reputation.

Also, find out why the NFL is touching down in Ghana and why African youngsters playing video games were in with a shout of medals at the recent Commonwealth Games.