Former South Africa star David Wiese tells BBC Sport Africa all about representing two African nations as he prepares for another crack at cricket's T20 World Cup with Namibia.

The 37-year-old Roodepoort-born all-rounder debuted for the Proteas in 2015 but switched to the country of his father, Namibia, in time for last year's Covid-delayed 2021 World Cup.

Wiese was the star in the crunch match with Ireland to help his team reach the Super Six stage and believes the team have an even better chance this time around.