BBC Sport Africa TV: Joel Embiid and The French Connection
Can Cameroon convince Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid to play for the Central Africans rather than France?
The 28-year-old, who has finished second in the NBA's Most Valuable Player award for the past two seasons, gained French citizenship earlier this year.
BBC Sport Africa also profile an ambitious young wrestler from Senegal while some members of Botswana's lawn bowls team explain the sport after competing at the Commonwealth Games.