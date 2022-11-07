BBC Sport Africa TV: World Cup 2022 special

BBC Sport Africa previews the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on 20 November.

We run the rule over the continent's five qualifiers - Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, African champions Senegal and Tunisia - and ask if an African team can finally get past the quarter-finals.

Morocco forward Munir El Haddadi, Senegal star Sadio Mane and Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri all talk about their chances at the tournament, while former internationals Samuel Eto'o and John Paintsil share their opinions on Cameroon and Ghana respectively.