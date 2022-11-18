Following COP27, the United Nations' annual international climate summit, BBC Sport Africa looks at how sport can make a difference when it comes to looking after our environment.

In Cape Town, we see how the city's marathon reacted to a catastrophic drought by aiming to become the world's greenest sports event, while Kenyan marathon great Eliud Kipchoge explains why he has decided to adopt an entire forest.

There are some unexpected tales as well, including the Nigerian bobsleigh athlete who earns her money as a make-up artist, a group of skateboarding girls in Ethiopia and an ultra-marathon runner who was robbed at gunpoint during a mammoth charity trek from Johannesburg to Cape Town.