Sport Africa bows out in style with the first of three specials looking back at some of show's best stories from the past five years.

Serving up a smash hit to start, we hear from the teenage Nigerian tennis ace who has since gone on to become the country's number one ladies player, whilst Somali Olympic boxer Ramla Ali reveals how she had to fight the disapproval of her family and community to rise to the top.

We check in with Ghana's Kofi Kingston, Africa's first ever WWE wrestling champion, and speak to some of the continent's leading female basketballers to ask how easy it is to slam dunk a sports career and be a mum.

Finally, there is a trip to Italy where defender Chris Smalling explains how AS Roma used the power of Serie A and social media to help find missing children in Kenya.