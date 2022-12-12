CHAN: Why Morocco could pull out of the tournament in Algeria
Ahead of the African Nations Championships (often referred to as CHAN), there's tension between hosts Algeria and their neighbours Morocco.
The Moroccan Football Federation have said they will withdraw from their defence of the tournament unless they are allowed to fly directly from the country's capital Rabat to host city Constantine.
Algeria should just let them fly over, no? It's not that simple. The BBC's Daniel Dadzie has broken the situation down into three questions.