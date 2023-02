Ghana forward Christian Atsu's whereabouts remain unknown following the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

In an interview with the BBC, Atsu's partner, Marie-Claire Rupio's said "I still pray and believe he's alive".

Atsu, 31, played 107 games for Newcastle and had spells with Chelsea, Everton and Bournemouth.

He has won 65 caps for Ghana and joined Hatayspor in September after a season with Saudi Arabian team Al-Raed.