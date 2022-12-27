Efe Obada is now an NFL star for the Washington Commanders, but his early life was far from glamourous. Born in Nigeria, he moved to the Netherlands, then, aged 10, he and his sister were trafficked into the UK. Following spells in ten different foster homes in London, he found the sport of American Football, and was fast-tracked to the United States. His story of making it as an elite athlete has been one of constantly beating the odds.