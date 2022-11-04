Gudaf Tsegay is a gold medal athlete whose career was disrupted by the civil war in Ethiopia.

She is originally from the Tigray region, but is currently based in Addis Ababa where she trains.

Gudaf's husband, and coach, Hiluf was detained and held by the Ethiopian government for one day under the accusation of helping the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

Gudaf eventually visited Tigray after the peace deal was signed in November 2022, but was still unable to see her family.

Produced by Celestine Karoney

Edited by Mark Sedgwick and Maisie Smith-Walters