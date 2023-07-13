Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini is preparing for the FIFA Women’s World Cup with South Africa. The Africa Cup of Nations-winning team have recently been in a pay dispute but managed to negotiate better terms - just as they embarked on their campaign in Australian and New Zealand.

In 2021, Andile was forced to take a break from football for six months and there were moments she thought her career was over. The 30-year-old spoke to Celestine Karoney about how she rose above the most difficult moment in her life and how she combines her two great passions: music and football.