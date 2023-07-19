Morocco's women are set to make their first appearance at a World Cup, having qualified by finishing as runners-up at last year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations, a tournament played on home soil.

The Atlas Lionesses' success follows a period of investment supported by Morocco's king, Mohammed VI, aimed at changing the country's attitude towards women's football.

As well as a new professional league, the national team now train alongside the stars of the men's game at a $65m complex that bears the king's name.

BBC Sport Africa looks at what it means for the players heading to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and also for the stars of tomorrow.