Omar Colley, captain of The Gambia's men's football team, is still suffering from the trauma of being caught up in Friday's earthquake in Morocco.

He and his team-mates were staying in Marrakesh ahead of their crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville when the quake struck, damaging the team hotel and even forcing the players to sleep outside on sun loungers by the swimming pool.

Colley has been telling BBC Sport Africa the "nightmare" story from his point of view.