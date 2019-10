Watch highlights from Super Bowl XLVII as the Baltimore Ravens hold their nerve to beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in a thrilling game at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was named MVP completing 22 of 33 passes for 287 yards including three first-half touchdowns.

Jacoby Jones scored two touchdowns, including a 108-yard kick-off return, as the Ravens survived a second-half 49ers comeback to win their second Super Bowl.

