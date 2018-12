The BBC's Alex South reports from New York, where the city is gearing up to host its first Super Bowl on Sunday, with Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos in action.

For the first time, American Football's showpiece is being played in the north of America in the open air and forecasters are predicting freezing conditions.

The Broncos, led by quarter-back Peyton Manning, beat New England 26-16 to make the Super Bowl, while the Seahawks overcame the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 to book their place.