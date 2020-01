Minnesota Viking's star running back Adrian Peterson make his home return to action after serving a domestic abuse ban.

Peterson was banned for 15 games after whipping his four-year-old son with the branch of a tree, but has returned to the Vikings roster for the 2015 season and, as BBC Sport's Alex South discovers, is still a popular figure among the fans in Minneapolis.

Peterson made 192 total yards as the Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 26-16 on Sunday to gain their first win of the season.