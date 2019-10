Oakland Raiders' Amari Cooper and Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry are on scintillating form, scoring touchdowns in our pick of the NFL's best plays from week seven.

There are also great plays from New York Giants' Rueben Randle, Jacksonville's Allen Hurns and Philadelphia Eagles' running back Ryan Mathews.

You can watch Sunday's NFL match at Wembley between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs live on the BBC Red Button and online from 14:30 GMT.

Available to UK users only.