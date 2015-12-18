Premature celebration blows touchdown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Donteea Dye celebrates his superb catch against the St Louis Rams - rather than scoring an easy touchdown.

The wide receiver Donteea Dye tosses the ball away after making a brilliant running catch, unaware the ball was still in play and he could have dived over the goal-line.

Team-mate Luke Stocker recovered the ball after Dye's 'fumble', but the Buccaneers still went on to lose 31-23.

Available to UK users only.

You can watch Race to Super Bowl 50, Week 15 from 00:25 GMT on Wednesday, 23 December on BBC Two.

