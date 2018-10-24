Green Bay Packers are an unique franchise in American professional sport - the only community-owned team in the major professional leagues.

The 360,000 shareholders vote on how the team operates; one reason the Packers won't be playing an International Series game soon is the fans don't want to lose a home game.

Despite the absence of a wealthy individual owner, the Packers have won more championships than any other NFL team, 13, stretching back to 1929.

Their last Super Bowl win came in 2011, and led by head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Packers are one of the favourites to triumph in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.