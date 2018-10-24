The Thursday night NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins was interrupted by a cat on the field, much to the amusement of commentators Jim Nantz and Tony Romo - but the story doesn't end there.

The bold kitty put on a display of agility and grace that had Nantz and Romo purring, before stadium staff plucked her from harm's way and gave her a bed and food for the night at the M&T Bank Stadium.

A stadium employee has now adopted the cat and named her 'Rae' after the Ravens.

"I'm ecstatic to have a new addition to my family," Rae's new owner said. "We've been looking [for a new cat] for quite a while now and just hadn't found the right one. This one is so loving. She's going to be a perfect fit."

