Brees breaks NFL passing record in Saints win

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees breaks Peyton Manning's NFL record for career passing yards (71,940), finding Tre'Quan Smith for a 62-yard touchdown in the Saints' 43-19 win over the Washington Redskins - cementing his position as one of the game's greatest ever quarterbacks.

WATCH MORE: Hopkins' double spin move & Joseph's 23-stone touchdown

READ MORE: Brees passes Manning's record as Saints beat Redskins

Watch NFL This Week, Tuesday 9 October 00:15 BST, on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.

