New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees breaks Peyton Manning's NFL record for career passing yards (71,940), finding Tre'Quan Smith for a 62-yard touchdown in the Saints' 43-19 win over the Washington Redskins - cementing his position as one of the game's greatest ever quarterbacks.

