Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell discuss the play in which Carolina's James Bradberry committed a foul to stop a certain touchdown and help the Panthers beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Are cynical fouls like this one punished harshly enough in the NFL?

WATCH MORE: 'One of the best runs we've seen all year!' - NFL plays of the week

Watch NFL This Week on iPlayer and watch the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley, live on BBC Two on Sunday 28 October from 13:00 BST.

Available to UK users only.