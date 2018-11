Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota puts on a clinic to lead his side to a 28-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, throwing for 240 yards and two touchdowns, and rushing for another.

WATCH MORE: 'Hello, Mum? I've made it into NFL plays of the week'

Available to UK users only.

Watch NFL This Week on Tuesday 6 November at 23:15 GMT on BBC Two and on iPlayer.