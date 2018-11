Floyd Mayweather gets given two game balls when sitting on the front row at the LA Rams win over the Seattle Seahawks.

WATCH MORE: Plays of the week: 92-yard runs and big man touchdowns

Watch The NFL Show on BBC iPlayer and NFL This Week on Tuesday 13 November at 23:15 on BBC Two (00:05 in Wales & 00:15 in Scotland)

Available to UK users only