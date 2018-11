Watch the best plays from Sunday's week 11 games in the NFL, including a phenomenal Kenny Golladay catch for the Detroit Lions and some fancy footwork from the Indianapolis Colts' TY Hilton.

WATCH MORE: Al Pacino? Robert De Niro? Making sense of an NFL play call

Watch NFL This Week on Tuesday 20 November at 23:15 GMT on BBC Two (00:15 Scotland & 00:05 in Wales)

Available to UK users only.