The Pittsburgh Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster "turns on the jets" for a stunning 97-yard touchdown, while Saquon Barkley and Jared Cook also star in NFL plays of the week.

Watch NFL This Week, Tuesday 27 November, 23:15 GMT on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.