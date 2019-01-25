The number of diagnosed concussions dropped significantly in the NFL in 2018 with a 24% decline in the pre-season and regular season, from 281 concussions in 2017 to 214 this season.

Some of the credit goes to advances in helmet technology with the league saying 74% of players are using the latest protective headwear, compared to 41% in 2017.

But the NFL want further improvements and have awarded Cardiff University’s School of Engineering with a grant of £90,000 to develop helmet padding from an elastic material with high energy absorbency.