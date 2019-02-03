The dream & reality of playing in Super Bowl

BBC Radio 1Xtra's Reece Parkinson is in Atlanta for the Super Bowl, meeting the young college players who dream of making it to the big stage, and the pros for whom the dream has become a reality.

WATCH MORE: Drip, dabs & viral hits - how Atlanta's music & dance influences sport

WATCH MORE: Lemon pepper wings & barbecue - Atlanta's Super Bowl food

WATCH MORE: Why one Atlanta artist paints murals of Colin Kaepernick

Watch Super Bowl 53 between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams live from Atlanta on Sunday 3 February at 22:45 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and app.

Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium