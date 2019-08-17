Ex-rugby union player Christian Wade continues to impress in pre-season for the Buffalo Bills, evading several tackles in a 48-yard run against the Carolina Panthers in a pre-season game.

This comes just over a week after Wade scored a 65-yard touchdown on his debut for the NFL side.

