Watch Dalvin Cook's 75-yard touchdown run for the Vikings, plus Demarcus Robinson, Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster in this week's plays of the week.

Watch NFL This Week with Mark Chapman, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell on Tuesday 17 September from 23:15 BST on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.