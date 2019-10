Tyler Lockett scores an incredible toe-tap touchdown in the Seattle Seahawks 29-30 win over the LA Rams.

WATCH MORE: Brilliant Browns and Magic Minshew in NFL plays of the week

Watch The NFL Show with Mark Chapman, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell on Saturday, 5 October from 23:50 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.