Watch Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton throw a successful 'Hail Mary' pass to Tyler Eifert against the Miami Dolphins in this week's NFL plays of the week.

WATCH MORE: A throw so good the commentators missed it - NFL plays of the week

Available to UK users only.

Watch NFL This Week on Friday, 27 December from 00:00 GMT on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.