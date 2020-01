Quarterback Patrick Mahomes scores a brilliant touchdown after evading several tackles in a 27-yard run as Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game to secure a first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

Follow live coverage of Super Bowl 54 on BBC One & iPlayer on Sunday, 2 February.

