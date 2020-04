Watch the best plays from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski during their time at the New England Patriots as the tight end agrees to join the star quarterback in signing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The BBC Sport website will run live text commentary on the 2020 NFL draft, from 23:30 BST on 23 April. The first round begins at 01:00 BST on 24 April.

