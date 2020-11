Tom Brady re-takes the NFL touchdown passing record as he moves to 561 for his career with a scoring pass to Mike Evans in Tampa Bay's 25-23 win over the New York Giants.

WATCH MORE: Cook making defenders miss for fun & the longest punt return so far

MOBILE ALERTS: Sign up to get videos and news stories sent to your phone

Watch The NFL Show on BBC One on Saturday night, 7 November from 00:30 BST with Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora.

Available to UK users only.