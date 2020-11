DeAndre Hopkins catches a Kyler Murray 'Hail Mary' pass to earn a 32-30 win for the Arizona Cardinals over the Buffalo Bills to go top of the NFC West.

WATCH MORE: Birthday boy Hines scores twice in Colts win

MOBILE ALERTS: Sign up to get videos and news stories sent to your phone

Watch The NFL Show on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app on Saturday 21 November from 11:20 GMT with Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora.

Available to UK users only.