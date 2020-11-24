'Amazing physicality' - Evans outmuscles two defenders to score touchdown

Watch Mike Evans charge past two 'defenders' to reach the end zone and score a touchdown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bucs were eventually defeated 24-27 as the Rams move top of NFC West.

READ MORE: All-black team officiate match in historic first for competition

Watch The NFL Show on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app on Saturday, 28 November from 23.30 GMT with Dan Walker, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Andy Murray (left) and Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton deserves knighthood - Murray

  • From the section Formula 1
Fans sit in the stands socially distanced during a League One match between Charlton Athletic and Doncaster Rovers

Return of fans 'something to celebrate'

  • From the section Sport
  • Comments
Diogo Jota

Who has had made a legendary impact at Liverpool?

Pedri

Barcelona's 'quiet future saviour', rejected by Real Madrid

Daniel Dubois
Video

Five hours of push-ups a day aged five - the life of 'Dynamite' Dubois

  • From the section Boxing
Callum Skinner

'I won a medal but was distraught'

  • From the section Cycling