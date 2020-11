Watch Will Fuller's brilliant score for the Houston Texans while JJ Watt and Washington's Montez Sweat produce impressive defensive touchdowns on Thanksgiving in the NFL.

The Houston Texans beat the Detroit Lions 41-25 while Washington Football Team thrashed the Dallas Cowboys 41-16.

