Tyreek Hill's monster game for the Kansas City Chiefs, A.J. Brown and Ronald Jones all feature in the NFL plays of week 12.

WATCH MORE:An 'unbelievable' touchdown and brilliant defence - Thanksgiving best plays

Watch The NFL Show on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app on Saturday, 5 December from 23.25 GMT with Dan Walker, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora.

Available to UK users only.