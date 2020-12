Watch Joe Haden intercept Robert Griffin III to score an incredible defensive touchdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers went on to win 19-14 against the Baltimore Ravens in the rearranged game to continue their unbeaten season and improve their record to 11-0.

