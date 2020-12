Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell discuss a thrilling game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, including the moment Lamar Jackson left the field with 'cramp' before throwing a late 44-yard touchdown pass for Marquise Brown.

WATCH MORE: Ravens' Brown scores touchdown during dramatic finale

Watch The NFL Show with Dan Walker, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora on Saturday 19 December, 23:35 GMT on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.