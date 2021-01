Quarterback Taylor Heinicke unexpectedly shone in his first start for Washington Football Team in their 31-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Play-off Wildcard round, having only signed as a back-up last month.

READ MORE: Buccaneers, Bills & Rams advance in NFL play-offs

Watch The NFL Show on BBC iPlayer.

Live commentary of Tennessee Titans @ Baltimore Ravens on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra from 17:45 GMT.

Available to UK users only.