Watch Lamar Jackson's amazing 48-yard touchdown run for the Baltimore Ravens that his coach John Harbaugh described as "phenomenal" and the best run he had ever seen from a quarterback.

The touchdown helped the Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 on wildcard weekend to reach the divisional round of the NFL play-offs.

Watch The NFL Show on Saturday, 16 January at 23:40 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer