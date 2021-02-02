How Osi went from contract rebel to Super Bowl hero

Osi Umenyiora explains how he went from being a contract rebel to Super Bowl hero with the New York Giants in 2011, and how Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could follow the same path.

The NFL Show returns this Saturday after Match of the Day with Dan Walker, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora.

Watch the Super Bowl live on Sunday, 7 February at 23:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Watch the latest NFL show on iPlayer.

READ MORE: Brady guides Buccaneers to NFC title

NFL video

Top Stories

Manchester United celebrate win over Southampton

Man Utd beat nine-man Southampton 9-0

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
James Ward-Prowse

How do you recover from a 9-0 loss... twice?

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Stefanos Tsitsipas

The near-death experience still shaping a 'future champion'

Ruben Neves

Wolves beat nine-man Arsenal at Molineux

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Clare Byarugaba - swimmer at the 2018 Gay Games

'They mean everything' - the history of the Gay Games

  • From the section Sport
Scott Brown (right) celebrates his goal for Celtic

Celtic thrash managerless Kilmarnock