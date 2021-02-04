The ultimate guide to watching the Super Bowl in lockdown

Want to know how you can make the most of Super Bowl 55 this year? Look no further.

Samantha Quek and Josh Denzel share their tips and tricks, and the BBC's Liam Loftus explains the fine art of paper football.

READ MORE: Super Bowl 2021: How to follow live coverage on BBC TV, radio and online

WATCH MORE: Tom Brady's top 10 plays for Tampa Bay

WATCH MORE: Superstar quarterback Mahomes' best plays of season

Watch the Super Bowl live on Sunday, 7 February at 23:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

