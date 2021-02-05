Mahomes v Brady - Jason & Osi analyse Super Bowl quarterbacks

The NFL Show's Jason and Osi preview the battle between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL Show returns this Saturday after Match of the Day with Dan Walker, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora.

Watch the Super Bowl live on Sunday 7 February at 23:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Watch The NFL Show on iPlayer.

READ MORE: How to follow the Super Bowl live across the BBC

This video is UK only.

NFL video

Top Stories

Ishant

Ishant takes two wickets in two balls to leave England 525-8

Owen Farrell and Finn Russell

Two fly-halves add up to Calcutta Cup puzzler

Phil Foden

I can only see myself at Man City - Foden

  • From the section Football
Maro Itoje and Stuart Hogg

England absentees give Scotland hope

Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers badge graphic

Listen: Big Bash final - Perth Scorchers chasing 189 to beat Sydney Sixers

Bryson DeChambeau

Unique DeChambeau’s lightbulb moment

  • From the section Golf