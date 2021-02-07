'A night to remember' - Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum looks forward to Super Bowl 55

Watch actor Jeff Goldblum's introduction to Super Bowl 55, as 'the best there is' goes up against 'the best there ever was', as quarter-backs Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady face each other when Kansas City Chiefs take on Tampa Bay Buccaneers live on BBC One.

Available to UK users only.

Watch the Super Bowl live on Sunday 7 February at 23:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

READ MORE: Super Bowl 2021: How to follow live coverage on BBC TV, radio and online

WATCH MORE: Tom Brady's top 10 plays for Tampa Bay

WATCH MORE: Superstar quarterback Mahomes' best plays of season

NFL video

Top Stories

Kane

Premier League: Kane scores on Tottenham return against West Brom

Hamilton v Rangers

Scottish Premiership: Hamilton 0-0 Rangers - double save denies hosts

Christen Press

WSL: Watch Man Utd v Reading before four more matches

Dom Bess

Bess spins England into strong position

  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Matt Dawson

'Scotland played in the same way as the best teams in the world'

  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Stuart Hogg
Video

Watch: Scotland stun England for first Twickenham win in 38 years