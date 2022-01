Watch the best moments from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's likely final home game at Heinz Field, as they beat the Cleveland Browns 26-14.

Watch NFL This Week on Tuesday, 4 January at 23:15 GMT on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.