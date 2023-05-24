BBC East Midlands Today speaks to Nigerian Emmanuel Okoye, who moved to the English market town of Loughborough to fast-track his rise as an American football prospect.

The 18-year-old has been recruited by the University of Tennessee after impressing at the NFL Academy based at Loughborough University.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora, who has helped Okoye in his rapid rise after only taking up the sport a year ago, also talks about opportunities being created by the programme in England.